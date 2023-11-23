CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elly D. Schutz, 98, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at Briarfield Place.

She was born on July 31, 1925, in Gelnhausen, Germany, to her loving parents, Hans Klingel and Sophia Suzanne Link.

Elly came to America in 1951, becoming a proud United States citizen.

Elly’s life was filled with remarkable accomplishments and cherished memories. She dedicated more than 30 years of her career as a cashier for IBM in New York state before retiring in 1986. Her strong work ethic and positive attitude made her a valuable asset to the company.

Outside of her professional life, Elly had many passions and interests that brought joy to both herself and those around her. She was known for being an exceptional cook, particularly when it came to German dishes. Her culinary skills were unmatched and she delighted in preparing delicious meals and signature cakes for her family.

Family was the centerpiece of Elly’s life and she shared an unbreakable bond with her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She found immense pride and joy in her family’s accomplishments and milestones. Elly was naturally hospitable and loved entertaining others with warmth and grace that made every gathering memorable.

As a member of the Canfield Presbyterian Church for more than 20 years, Elly was strong and devoted to her faith.

Elly’s vibrant personality was characterized by her unwavering positivity, sense of humor and determination in the face of any adversity. Her strong German will was the sustaining force for her need to achieve.

Volunteering at Canfield Schools allowed Elly to share her valuable experiences as she recounted stories and memories from World War II. Her dedication to preserving history ensured that future generations would understand the bravery and resilience exhibited during challenging times.

In her younger years, Elly showcased athletic prowess as a track and field athlete. Her talent drew admiration from many who witnessed her exceptional speed and skill. Moreover, music filled her heart with joy, enchanting those around her with her graceful movements and melodious voice.

Elly was preceded in death by her dear husband, Hans A. Schutz, whom she married on August 2, 1947 and who passed away on December 8, 1984 and her sister, Rosemarie Schmidt.

Elly’s legacy continues through her surviving family members, her daughter, Shirley Faure of Canfield; her son, Ronald (Lisbeth) Schutz of Canfield; three grandchildren, Sabrina (Scott) Eaton of Canfield, Bradley (Rebekah) Schutz of Kentucky, Vanessa (Neal) McDonald of Virginia and seven great-grandchildren: Scottie, Mason and Landon Eaton, Shepherd and Mark Eli Schutz, Elly and Rory McDonald.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during visitation hours at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, on Friday, November 24, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Additionally, visitation will take place at Canfield Presbyterian Church on Saturday, November 25, 2023, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

