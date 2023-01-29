AUSTINTOWN. Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ellison V. Kerber, 56, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Continuing Health Care, surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Ellison was born February 11, 1966, in Youngstown, the daughter of Harold R. and Sandra Reali Kerber.

She was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University.

Ellison loved animals, especially dogs, so her job as a receptionist for Crago Veterinary Clinic was a job she was truly passionate about.

She is survived by her father, Harold Kerber of Austintown; sister, Valery R. (Jeffrey) Burks and niece, Chloe Warner.

Ellison was preceded in death by her mother.

Per her wishes, there will be no services.

Professional services were handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

