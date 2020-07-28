Elizabeth Vazur, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Betty” Vazur, 99, died peacefully Saturday morning, July 25, 2020, at Shepherd of the Valley in Girard.

Betty was born June 23, 1921, in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Vasil and Mary (Plevyak) Sudik.

Betty moved to the area in 1949 and worked a short time at Kroger Store as a clerk until retiring to raise her family.

She was a longtime member of SS. Peter and Paul Church in Warren.

In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting and crocheting and was a fantastic seamstress. Betty also spent a lot of time with 4-H with her children.

Betty’s husband, John Vazur, whom she married July 12, 1952, died March 13, 2017.

Betty is survived by her sister, Susanna Collins of Philipsburg, Pennsylvania; granddaughter, Robin (Matt) Blackwell of Gulfport, Mississippi; two great-grandchildren, Alyssa Graham and Lennon Blackwell and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her children, Annette Vazur and Michael Vazur; sisters, Anna and Mary Sudik and brothers, Wasel, Joe and Paul Sudik.

Family and friends may call 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Friday, July 31 at SS. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren, followed by a Divine Liturgy of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m.

Betty’s family would like to thank the staff at Shepherd of the Valley for the care and compassion shown to her.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

