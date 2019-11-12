Elizabeth Timmerman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Timmerman, 90, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, November 9, 2019.

Elizabeth was born June 18, 1929, in Youngstown, a daughter of William A. and Nettie Sprankle Timmerman.

She was a South High School graduate and attended Moore College of Art and Design in Philadelphia. Elizabeth later graduated from the Cleveland Institute of Art and received her bachelor of arts degree from Case Western Reserve.

She treasured working in New York City as an art designer and continued her education at the famous Art Students League of New York.

Elizabeth’s paintings were procured by art collectors and her oils continue to be displayed at The Butler Institute of American Art, The McDonough Museum of Art and The Cleveland Museum of Art.

In later years, she loved showing her paintings at The Butler Institute of Art and began writing beautiful poems of the places she visited and people she met that inspired her along the way.

Elizabeth cherished spending time with family often providing insightful and encouraging words of wisdom, enjoyed reading books and visiting the library and also was a passionate Cleveland sports fan.

Elizabeth is survived by her brother, William B. Timmerman of Austintown; her niece and caregiver, Missy Fisher; ten other nieces and nephews; 20 great-nieces and -nephews and three great-great-nieces and -nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Janet Calpin and brother-in-law, Jack Calpin and her sister-in-law, Annetta Timmerman.

Calling hours will be held 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, with a funeral service at Noon Wednesday, November 13 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 13 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.