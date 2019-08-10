Elizabeth T. Lipka, North Lima, Ohio – Obituary

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, August 11, at 2:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, for Elizabeth T. Lipka, 83, who died Wednesday, August 7, at St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Elizabeth was born August 19, 1935, in Youngstown, the daughter of John and Sarah (Thomson) White.

She was a 1953 graduate of Wilson High School and worked for Macchione Insurance Agency as an Insurance Agent.

Elizabeth was a member of the 500 Card Club, the past-president of Taft PTA, a secretary of the Wilson Booster Club, and a former member of Brownlee Woods Presbyterian Church.

Her husband, Francis Lipka Sr., whom she married September 1, 1962, preceded her in death on June 12, 1987.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Laurie (Christopher) Callender; two sons, Francis “Chip” (Nia) Lipka and Thomas (Laura) Lipka; her brother, William (Ruth) White; five grandchildren, Lindsay Callender, Logan Callender, Lauren Callender, Jackson Lipka and Adam Lipka; and three step-grandchildren, Alex Musser, Rob Musser and Abbey Musser.

Elizabeth was also preceded in death by her parents.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Jennifer from Home Instead Senior Care for her extraordinary care and compassion provided to Elizabeth over the last several months.

Material tributes may take the form of donations to the National Kidney Foundation, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr, Columbus, OH 43231 or the National Parkinsons Foundation, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr #360, Columbus, OH 43231.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Rd. Condolences may be sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.