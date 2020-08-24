Elizabeth Ray-Worst, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Elizabeth Ray-Worst, 72, died Friday morning, August 21, 2020, at Humility House.

Liz was born September 29, 1947, in Canfield, a daughter of Raymond and Mary Davis Gearhart.

She was a 1965 graduate of Canfield High School.

Liz had worked for Attorneys Crawford-Ioltin-Wexlar-Richardson Law Firm and the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley as a secretary.

She enjoyed sewing, baking, gardening and traveling to see her family.

Liz was married to John Ray, whom she married October 15, 1966 and he died January 25, 2016.

Liz leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Harold Worst, whom she married September 23, 2017; her two sons, Dr. Glenn (Lori Ihrig) Ray of Boardman and Stephen (Tanya) Ray of Arkansas; her sister, Gail Owens of Canfield; four grandchildren, Ashley, Madelyn, Makenna and Amanda Ray; 10 stepchildren; many stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, John; her sisters, Cate Mesmer, Deanna White and Jane Gearhart and her brothers, Joseph, Norman and Raymond Gearhart.

Family and friends may call Monday, August 31, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Avenue.

Donations may be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406 in memory of Elizabeth.

The Ray-Worst family and the funeral home will all be practicing social distancing and proper health protocol. Masks or facial coverings are required if attending.

Condolences may be sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Ray-Worst, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 25, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m., 5:21 p.m. and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV, 5:17 a.m., 12:22 p.m. and 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 7:10 a.m., 8:39 a.m. and 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 6:35 p.m., 7:27 p.m. and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: