NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Nadolny, 72, passed away unexpectedly, joining the angels, Monday, January 31, 2022. Deeply missed, the memory of her gentle spirit, the memories we collected and her enduring love, will live eternally in our hearts.

Elizabeth was born December 21, 1949, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Marion and Mary Krynski Nadolny from Poland, Europe.

Elizabeth was affectionately known to family as “Liz,” and to her friends as “Betty.” Everyone who knew her felt blessed by her generosity, kindness, lightheartedness and her “heart of gold.”

She was baptized at St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish and was quite spiritual — seeking always to combine her lived beliefs with her nursing practice by continuously evolving her nursing skills to help people live their fullest lives.

Elizabeth graduated from St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing as a registered nurse. Initially, she specialized in emergency and trauma center nursing at St. Elizabeth Hospital, then added the role of Poison Center Coordinator, providing medical advice to the public and private sectors for services in Mahoning Valley. After a decade, she joined her sisters in Cincinnati and continued in emergency medicine at the University of Cincinnati Hospital’s Level 1 Trauma Center. Subsequently, she became board certified in psychiatric nursing and applied her passion to behavioral health. She worked conscientiously in inpatient psychiatric services for 30 years, focusing on adolescent and adult behavioral health and then as the coordinator of depression treatment, managing intakes and the ECT service. After moving into behavioral geriatrics, she obtained additional certification in reiki to promote healing via techniques complementary to and integrated with standard medical care. Several years ago, she celebrated her retirement from nursing and relocated to New Middletown to be close to family.

Liz was known for her quest of knowledge and adventure and her reverence for all living things. She pursued nature and the outdoors, researching, exploring parks and local natural wonders, which she shared with family and friends via hikes, outings and excursions, creating treasured experiences for all. Introducing her parents to Boardman Park became a meaningful pastime which they enjoyed together and with friends. Another notable escapade was horseback riding the trails in nearby hills of Pennsylvania, where she boarded her Arabian horse, enticing others to join her in scenic drives across the state line to ride, provide care and develop skills. Most recently, she enjoyed cultivating her flower garden, bird watching and staying updated on political and current events, applying her wisdom more broadly.

As a sister to three siblings, she was an inspiration, a role model and a pillar of support. She provided sage guidance, was generous and trusting with the use of her new sports car and was quickly willing to drop everything to deliver us either to college or accompany us on quests in places near and far. She was the consummate mentor, delighted in being able to contribute to others’ skills and growth and in promoting improvements in health care delivery, assuring that the individual and the greater good were served. At holidays, she offered to work in place of colleagues who had children and created and delivered individualized handcrafted gifts to family and friends, as her way of celebrating.

Elizabeth is survived by three sisters, Irene (Jack) Evans of Boardman, Cecelia Hanighen of Denver, Colorado and Dr. Grace (Gregory Hilbrich) Nadolny of Denver, Colorado; four nieces, Lori (Kevin) Stolly of Lima, Jeannie (Jeff) Shaver of Athens, Georgia, Tammy (Craig) Page of Atlanta, Georgia and Kelsey Hilbrich of Los Angeles, California and eight great-nieces and great-nephews, Madison, Nathan and Oliva Stolly, Sennett, Preston and Harper Shaver and Owen and Marissa Page.

To celebrate Elizabeth’s life, friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Prayers will begin Saturday morning, February 12, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Catholic Church.

The Nadolny family, funeral home and church will all be practicing social distancing and proper health protocol. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Elizabeth.

