Elizabeth M. Melia, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth M. Melia, 84, passed away peacefully at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center in New Middletown, Saturday, April 18, 2020. She is now with her daughter Linda, walking hand-in-hand in Heaven with her and the Lord.

She was born June 13, 1935, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Mark and Eleanor Wiesgerber Herceg.

Elizabeth graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and worked for Ryan Services in Youngstown.

She met the love of her life, Dominic Melia and they were married July 15, 1961.

She devoted her life to being a homemaker and taking care of their daughter, Linda.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Dominic Melia; several nieces and nephews and her brother and sister-in-law, Rich and Mary Melia, of McDonald.

Preceding her in death were brothers, Harold and Norman Herceg; sisters, Louise Gorgei, Eleanor Rigby and Edna Dudek and her daughter, Linda Ann Melia.

Dominic would like to especially thank his niece, Peggy Bernat, for her help with the hospital and nursing home arrangements, as well as the wonderful staff at Masternick’s for the great care that Elizabeth received there.

A private service for Elizabeth was officiated by Monsignor William Connell; entombment took place in Calvary Cemetery.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date by invitation.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Poland Chapel.

