Elizabeth M. “Betty” Martino, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Prayers will begin Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian burial celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Brendan Church for Elizabeth M. “Betty” Martino age 83 who died Wednesday morning, October 21, 2020 at the Inn at Walker Mill.

Betty was born November 21, 1936 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Luigi V. and Gemma (Foscati) Badino.

After graduating from The Rayen School, she graduated from St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She then worked as the cook at Chaney High School for over twenty years before retiring.

Betty was a member of St. Brendan Church and was the founding secretary of the Millcreek Girls Softball Association.



Her husband Joseph A. Martino whom she married November 20, 1960, died November 7, 2001.

She is survived by two daughters, Darlene M. (Buddy) Daley of Youngstown and Ret. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Diane L. Martino and her partner Ret. U.S. Army Maj. Debra Dougherty of The Villages, Florida, two grandchildren; Taylor Elizabeth Daley and James Joseph Daley, two sisters-in-law, Amy (Jerry) Kernan of Canfield and Rose Rozzi of Austintown and three brothers-in-law, Fred Martino of Youngstown, Guy Martino of Austintown and Sam Rose of Girard.

She was also preceded in death by a sister Louise Rose.

Betty’s family would like to thank the staff at The Inn at Walker Mill, especially Guyla, T, Linda, Amanda and the staff at Buckeye Hospice for their compassionate care.



Friends may call Friday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

This tribute may be viewed and condolences sent to www.higgins-reardon.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Marie “Betty” Martino, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: