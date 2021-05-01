Elizabeth Jane (Russell) Breeze, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Jane “Betty” Breeze, 101, passed peacefully in her Austintown home, Thursday, April 29, 2021. She died of natural causes and was lovingly supported by caretakers and family members in her final days.



Betty was born in Cleveland, on March 12, 1920, the only child to parents Ward Russell and Linda Harbolt Russell. She grew up in Austintown, where she remained a life-long resident, graduating from Fitch High School in 1938.

Betty is survived by her devoted son, Larry Oros (Donna) of Austintown; five grandchildren, Lori Oros Schafer, Susan Shapiro (Steve), Karen Smithwick (Chip), Nicole Fairchild (Eric) and Andrea Paventi (Mike) and 12 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Linda Davis; grandson, Kevin Ceja and husbands, Michael Oros, William Folkwein and Dr. Charles Breeze.



Betty will be remembered for her excellent business sense, entrepreneurial spirit and mind for detail. She applied these attributes to her diverse professions, working over the years as secretary for Austintown schools (1948-55), treasurer/secretary at Trinity Methodist Church downtown (late 1960s) and co-owner/operator of two local businesses, the West Side Dairy Queen and Steel City Exterminating, both with husband Bill Folkwein.



For many years Betty was an active member of Eastern Star and Saxon Clubs. She created a home for many beloved dogs and cats over the years, was a lifelong Indians fan and very much enjoyed reading, gardening, travel and crossword puzzles.



The family offers grateful thanks to Grace Hospice and to the Home Instead caregivers, especially Lois Cope and Diana Stabile, for the dedication and loving care they provided in Betty’s final years.



Family and friends may call Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A service will follow at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the funeral home.



If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, JDRF 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor New York, NY 10281 or online at jdrf.org.

