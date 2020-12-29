Elizabeth Garhammer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Betty” Garhammer, 83, died Sunday, December 20, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Betty was born April 23, 1937, in Youngstown, the daughter of Theodore and Margaret Kicos Terlesky.

She was a graduate of The Rayen School.

Betty worked for Hills Department Store as an office manager and retired as an assistant store manager after 36 years. Betty also was the driving force and co-owner with her brother at Theodore’s Banquet Center and T&G Lounge.

She was a long time member of St. Christine Church.

Betty was an officer at the Youngstown Saxon Club. She was honored by the club last year as “Mother of the Year,” an award that was very well-deserved.

In her spare time, she enjoyed playing Bingo, cards and making crafts.

Betty is survived by her husband, Barry Garhammer, whom she married August 26, 1972; nieces, Yvonne Moretti and Tricia Terlesky, both of Austintown; nephew, Todd Terlesky of Chandler, Arizona; her great-nieces and nephews who she thought of as grandchildren, Kevin Moretti, Tracie Storey, Jennifer Benford and Marc Moretti and several great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Theodore Terlesky and sister, Margaret Angelo.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Christine Church.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to St. Christine Church, 3165 S Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth “Betty” Garhammer, please visit our floral store.