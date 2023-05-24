POLAND, Ohio (MyValleytributes) — Elizabeth C. “Betty” DeLuca, 97, died early Thursday morning, May 18, 2023, at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown.

Betty was born August 22, 1925, in Youngstown, the daughter of Rocco and Catherine Polito Mediate.

She was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School, attended Youngstown State University, and later graduated from the American Bankers Association National Personnel School.

Elizabeth began her career in banking at the former Peoples Bank, and later retired as a vice president of Key Bank. Always involved in professional and community organizations, Mrs. DeLuca received the presidential citation from the American Bankers Association and the ABA News weekly and Governor’s Special Recognition Award for commitment to volunteerism for Ohio.

She was a longtime member of Holy Family Church, its altar guild, infant Jesus of Prague Society, the Knights of Columbus Council 4077 KC ettes and was instrumental on the committee to build the new Holy Family Church.

She was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, had served as the president of the Easter Seals Society and served on the board of trustees of Youngstown State University for nine years.

Her husband, Carmen J. DeLuca, whom she married January 13, 1949, died September 21, 2006.

She is survived by Rose Mary ( Dr. Richard) Memo, whom she raised, of Poland; grandchildren, Michael (Nicole) Memo, Dr. Mark (Cristina) Memo, Daniel J.C. (Erin) Memo and Susan (Alex) Schmitt; 13 great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Elizabeth, Crisina, Michael, Jr., Gabriela, Rocco, Jon-Daniel, Kelley, Noah, Hunter, Samuel, Stella and Rosie Schmitt; and a nephew, Rocco Kinsley.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a cousin, Viola Vaughan; and a brother, Peter A. Mediate.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to the Elizabeth C. DeLuca scholarship c/o The YSU Foundation, ysufoundation.org, 655 Wick Ave, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Friends may call 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road (U.S. Route 224) Poland, OH 44514.

Prayers will begin Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00 a.m., at Holy Family Church.

