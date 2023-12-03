BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Betty” Yasher Bacskaji (Baskey) passed away on Saturday, December 2, 2023, in Boardman, Ohio.

Betty was born on April 8, 1925, to the late Joseph P. and Elizabeth C. (Bator) Yasher.

She attended Villa Maria Academy (Villa Maria, Pennsylvania) and graduated from Choffin Career and Technical Center in practical nursing.

She retired after over 30 years as an LPN at St Elizabeth Hospital (Mercy Health), Youngstown, in maternity.

Betty loved to dance, listen to her son’s bands, travel, play Bingo and play cards. She and Joe enjoyed many winters in Ruskin, Florida, where she was the “Shuffleboard Queen “ and made many friends. Betty excelled at baking, especially riffles, kolache and Easter Bread.

She was a member of Youngstown St Patrick Church and previously Canfield St Michael Church, Pulaski St James the Apostle Church and Boardman St Charles Church.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by all five siblings, Joseph M. Yasher (late Frances), Edward G. Yasher (Joanne), P. Leonard Yasher (Loretta), Dorothy Bauder (late Ken Bauder) and Dolores Myers (late Robert B. Myers). She was predeceased by her grandparents, late John Bator, Sr. and Anna (Suchy) Bator. Her grandparents assisted her mom due to her father’s passing when she was 12 years old and her mother’s subsequent incapacitation due to debilitating arthritis. Her daughter-in-law, Marsha R. (Herbert) Baskey, passed away August 14, 2020.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Robert S. Baskey (Bacskaji), Dr. Clarence M. Baskey (Bacskaji) and Elizabeth (Jean) Merva, all of Boardman. In addition to many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends, she was especially close to her grandson, Michael Merva.

Family will receive family and friends at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr Centre Drive, Canfield, OH 44406, on Tuesday December 5, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Then on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at St Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507, from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m., immediately followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m.

Private burial will follow at St James the Apostle Cemetery, Villa Marie, Pennsylvania (Pulaski), where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Donations are requested to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr, Ste “E,” Uniontown, OH 44685.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.