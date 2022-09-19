NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Elizabeth A. “Betty” Carson Woods, 96, formerly of Boardman, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown, where she had been a resident for many years.

She was born March 25, 1926, in Youngstown, to Amy Nelson Carson and John “Jack” Carson.

Betty graduated from Boardman High School in 1944 and went on to study at Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.

After college, she worked in various roles at Youngstown Printing Co., including proofreading, bookkeeping and other administrative duties.

Known for her easy manner and quick smile, she became involved in several clubs and organizations. Betty and Don shared friendships with many people and loved dinner parties and card club evenings with other couples. They also enjoyed traveling with golf friends to out-of-town destinations.

Betty was an avid golfer. She and Don were members of Salem Hills Golf Club and Glen Eagle Golf and Country Club in Naples, Florida. She was a club champion at Salem Hills in 1998.

After their retirement, Betty and Don divided their year between their homes in Boardman and Naples, Florida. They also enjoyed vacationing in New England, Florida and Nags Head, North Carolina, over the years, as well as traveling with friends to fun destinations like Hawaii and Pebble Beach, California.

She was a great admirer of the artwork of P. Buckley Moss and owned several of her paintings. She also was a collector of Royal Daulton and Dickens Christmas Village pieces and enjoyed knitting sweaters and afghans.

Betty enjoyed gardening and birdwatching. She was an avid fan of her alma mater Boardman High School football and basketball teams and supported the activities of the Boardman Booster Club, during the 1960s and 1970s. She also enjoyed watching Cleveland Browns and Ohio State University football.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Jack) Wollitz of Poland; and granddaughter, Betsy Wollitz (Dr. Irfan) Khan of Columbus.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Don R. Woods, and by her brother, John.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Poland Chapel.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Masternick Memorial for the loving care they provided throughout the duration of Betty’s residency there. In addition, the family thanks Southern Care Hospice for their care and comfort services.

