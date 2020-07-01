Elizabeth A. Harasyn, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth A. Harasyn, 51, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Elizabeth was born September 16, 1968, in Youngstown, the daughter of John and Olive Hoffman Harasyn.

She was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Youngstown State University.

Elizabeth currently worked as a fourth-grade science and math teacher for Wilson Elementary School. She had a genuine compassion and love for children, especially those with special needs.

Elizabeth was also a veteran, who first served her country in the National Guard and currently was serving as an E6 technical sergeant in the Air Force Reserve.

Elizabeth is survived by her mother, Olive Harasyn of Austintown; two daughters, Desirae McCracken of Florida and Samantha McCracken of Mineral Ridge; two sons, Charles “CJ” McCracken of Austintown and Werner McCracken of Las Vegas; two sisters, Bridgett Harasyn of Austintown and Janice (Jonathan) Davis of Florida; two brothers, John Harasyn and Peter Harasyn, both of Austintown and four grandchildren, Cameron, Rylie, Layla and Julian.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, July 14, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 15 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with full military honors.

