Eleanore A. Lilko, Powell, Ohio

POWELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanore A. Lilko passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 91 in Powell, Ohio where she had lived for the last 11 years.



She was born on April 19, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Andrew and Susan (Jusko) Hrifko.



Eleanore graduated from Chaney High School in Youngstown.

She had worked as a beautician and also for The Standard Slag Company in Youngstown until she married Paul A. Lilko on November 24, 1956. They raised their family in Poland, Ohio.

Eleanore enjoyed bowling, puzzles, bingo, word searches and flowers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul A. Lilko; her sisters, Susan Cornicello and Mary Vodhanel and her brothers, John and Andrew Hrifko.

She is survived by her daughter, Valerie D. Lilko of Powell; her son, Paul E. (Connie) Lilko of Powell; two grandchildren, Paul A. and Jessica Lilko; nieces and nephews and friend/caregiver Debbie Parks.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road, Poland, Ohio.

A 2:00 p.m. graveside committal service will follow on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 540 Officenter Place, Suite 100, Gahanna, OH 43230.

Arrangements are being handled by Higgins – Reardon Funeral Homes.

