Eleanor M. Yavorsky, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor M. Yavorsky, passed away Friday evening, July 17, 2020, on her 95th birthday, at Hampton Woods Nursing Center in Poland.

Eleanor was born July 17, 1925, in New Salem, Pennsylvania. She was the youngest of six children of Stephen and Anna (Shuba) LaClave.

Eleanor was proud of her upbringing in Warren and after graduating from Warren G. Harding High School, she worked at the G.E. Lamp Plant in Warren. She later attended secretarial school before beginning her career at Kentucky Central Life Insurance Company.

She was an active member of St. Charles Church in Boardman, where she had served in many volunteer positions, including vice president of the Altar Guild.

She was also actively involved in the Women’s Democratic Club in Poland and enjoyed working the election polls.

Eleanor loved attending her grandchildren’s school and sporting events, traveling with family and friends, crafting and playing cards and bingo.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and John Taraba of Poland; a grandson, Jeff and his wife, Kelly, of Mentor and three great-grandchildren, Aria, Emilie and Thomas Taraba.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Huffman and Mary LaClave; three brothers, Stephen, John and Andrew LaClave and a grandson, Thomas John Taraba.

Eleanor’s family would like to thank the staff and activity aides at Hampton Woods, where everyone recognized Ellie for her infectious smile and princess hand wave.

Private family services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July, 22, 2020, at the Higgins Reardon Funeral Home, Poland Chapel. Following will be an outdoor committal service at Poland Riverside Cemetery that family and friends are welcome to attend.

Eleanor’s family and the funeral home will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocol. As a courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are not able to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Eleanor.

