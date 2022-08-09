YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor K. Ellis, 92, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at her residence, with her family by her side.

Eleanor was born in Youngstown, to Stephen and Anna Carrigan Sullivan, on May 25, 1930.

She was a 1948 graduate of South High School. She worked full time at the central kitchen of the Youngstown City School System, retiring after 30 years at the age of 78.

On Nov. 20, 1954, she married John E. Ellis, having two children, John Jr. and Ellen. After the death of her husband in 1976, she raised her children by herself.

Eleanor was a person of great faith and a very proud Irishman, embracing her heritage with a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Ireland.

In 2011, she moved with her daughter and family to Florida, were she enjoyed her retirement by going to the Daytona 500 NASCAR race, NASA, amusement parks, several day trips and visiting in Starke, Florida. She also enjoyed reading, knitting, spending time with her family and sitting in the warm sun.

Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Ellen (Adam) Perry of Lutz, Florida; four grandchildren, Gavin (Amy) Welch, Adam Jr., Devin and Logan Perry; three sisters in-law and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, John Ellis, Jr.; and four brothers, Stephen Jr., Robert, Joseph and John Sullivan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, August 19, 2022, at St. Brendan Catholic Church, 2800 Oakwood Ave. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the Mass.

Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

