POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor D. Jannetti, 89, went to go home and walk with her Lord at 1:08a.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022 from her daughter’s house in Poland, Ohio.

Eleanor, affectionately known as Ellie, was born on May 11, 1932, in New Castle, P ennsylvania, a daughter of Luciano and Anna (Morgan) Malizia. She grew up in New Castle, P ennsylvania.

A graduate of New Castle High School, she worked as a switch board operator for Pennsylvania Bell Telecommunications Co. After marrying Guido Jannetti – also of New Castle – she moved to New Middletown, OH in 1953. The Jannettis owned and operated the Eldorado Casino in Poland, Ohio for 35 years. Eleanor helped with stocking the kitchen and baked homemade bread and rolls for sale.

Her memberships and local affiliations included Free Methodist Church of New Middletown where she was a Sunday School Teacher; past Chairman of the Stewardship Committee and hosted or participated in several home Bible studies.

Over the years Eleanor was also a Cub Scout Den Mother, Campfire Girls Leader; a ‘Cuddler’ for Akron Babies & Children Hospital and an American Red Cross volunteer in Armed Forces Emergency Service (AFES). She earned Volunteer of The Year honors in 2006. She spent two years as an activities volunteer at Vista Nursing Home and several years volunteering at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center in New Middletown.

Perhaps least known but one of her greatest joys, Eleanor – in character in a suit purchased long ago at a garage sale – showed up at Bible studies, youth events, birthday parties and an occasional local parade as Ellie The Clown!

Eleanor married Guido “Pete” Jannetti on June 13, 1953. They spent 54 years raising their family and serving the community together. Her husband preceded her in death on September 29, 2007

Survived by son, Guido (Rhonda) Jannetti, Jr., of New Middletown and her daughter Anna Jannetti of Poland Ohio, with whom she resided for the past six years; siblings, Phillip (Linda) Malizia, Marian (Bruce) Baeckel and Mario (Laurrie) Malizia; three grandchildren, Jason Jannetti, DeAnna (Matt) and Aaron (Kim) Jannetti; seven step-grandchildren, Jeremy Booth, Tina Sandine, R.J. Pacella, Bret Pacella, Kari Brungard, Kelly Linhart, Katie Smolko and 16 great-grandchildren – if we counted correctly.

She is missed and celebrated by all and Izzy, the big black, high-strung mutt that protected her fiercely day and night.

Besides her parents, Eleanor is preceded by her four brothers Sam, Joe (Emma), Dan (Joan) and Louie (Francis), three sisters Philomena (Tony) DeSimone, Louise Malley, and Pauline (Leo) Verzilli and four brothers who died in infancy in Italy or the U.S.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, followed immediately by a funeral service at Freedom Church, New Middletown, Ohio. Ellie will be laid to rest beside her husband at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens in Canfield Friday Morning.

Family, friends and all who loved Ellie – Thank you, thank you, thank you.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 13 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.