NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Beca, 95, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, at Assumption Village.

She was born February 21, 1927, in Campbell, a daughter of the late Louis and Anna Zelenak Rayner.

Eleanor attended Campbell Memorial High School and worked for McKelvey’s Department Store.

She was a member of the St. Mary Byzantine Church Golden Pillars and the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW Post 4237.

In her younger years, Eleanor enjoyed ice skating and later in life, bingo. She also had a special love for her dogs and cats.

Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Lisa Maloney of Boardman; granddaughter, Jennifer (Joshua) Barns-Kale and two great-granddaughters, Savannah White and Alyssa Kale.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Beca, who she married January 3, 1949 and who passed away August 14, 1983; her sisters, Ellen Noto, Ann Fiffick, Peggy Mason, Betty Barton and Matilda Mickler; two brothers, Zollie and Louis Rayner; two infant siblings and her son-in-law, Dan Maloney.

Private family services and burial took place at St. Mary Cemetery.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

