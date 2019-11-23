Elaine T. Mulichak, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday November 25, 2019 at Church of The Rock, 7025 Luteran Lane, Poland with Pastor Reid Lamport officiating for Elaine T. Mulichak, 72, of Poland. Elaine passed away peacefully at Hospice House on Monday evening, November 18, 2019 with her family by her side.

Elaine was born November 1, 1947, in Youngstown, the daughter of Edward W, and Martha (Kukura) Muransky Sr.

She was a proud 1965 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Elaine began her career of many talents at a young age at Poulakos Bakery in Youngstown. It is here that she developed her love of baking and her talent in cake decorating. She also worked for over 10 years with The Home Savings and Loan Company as a teller and branch manager. After a long career at Home Savings she was employed with various family businesses. Her pride and joy was the Gala Affair; a party and balloon shop. This is where she truly showcased her talents in party planning, arrangements and decorating.

Elaine overcame many adversities throughout her life, always pulling through, knowing she had a purpose. Though her challenges began in her teenage years and put before her a lifetime of illness, her strength and determination helped her live life to its fullest. And for that example we will be forever grateful. God truly gifted her with so many talents that created life long memories for her children and family and led her to meet lifelong friends.

She was a strong, beautiful, talented, stubborn, feisty and sweet soul, and always wanted to do for others. Whether it was baking and decorating that special cake, sending a card, meeting for coffee, taking her grandkids to Olgelbay on their weekend vacations to grandmas, cheering at sporting events (especially Michigan and Poland football), setting the perfect table, planning a party, cooking someone’s favorite foods, or wrapping that gift with the perfect bow, it was always done for others with love.

To cherish her memories, she is survived by her children, Brian (Penny) Mulichak of Liberty, Melissa (Dan) Kellgren of Poland; a brother Ed (Christine) Muransky of Poland; three grandchildren, Paige Kellgren, Karter Kellgren and Luke Mulichak; brothers and sisters-in law, nieces and nephews, and many dear friends she considered family both near and far.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, and her devoted husband Robert M. Mulichak.

The Mulichak family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel where they will receive family and friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday November 24, 2019.

The celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday November 25, 2019. Friends may also call from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material tributes take the form of donations to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/chapters/neohio or 4700 Rockside Rd., Suite 425 Independence, OH 44131.

