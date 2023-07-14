POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine M. Klenotic passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Hampton Woods in Poland with her daughter by her side.

She was born on January 18,1932, a daughter of Joseph and Mary Ann Horvatt.

A graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Elaine was employed at Ohio Bell Telephone Co. until her marriage in October, 1953. She then went on to pursue a college education and graduated from Youngstown State University with an Art History degree.

Elaine volunteered at the Butler Museum of American Art as a docent for many years and loved sharing her knowledge of art with the many tour groups she led.

An avid traveler, Elaine visited Florida several times, California, Yellowstone National Park and took three trips to Europe, visiting England, Scotland, France and Italy. Among her hobbies were reading, planting flowers and crocheting. Her daughters will always cherish the afghans Elaine made for them each Christmas. She also enjoyed the monthly card club she shared

with lifelong girlfriends for many years. Elaine was a sincere animal lover. Among her numerous beloved pets, she held especially close to her heart her Golden Retriever, “Bonnie”; her black lab, “Jessie” and her cats, “Masie”; and “Chloe”;.

She leaves her three daughters, Marcia (John) Taylor, Carolyn Klenotic and Claire (Bill Span) Klenotic, all of Boardman.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John, who passed on December 6, 2018.

Private family services were held at Poland Riverside Cemetery, where she was laid to rest.

Elaine’s family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Hampton Woods and Hospice of the Valley for all of their compassionate care.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel

