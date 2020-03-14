Elaine Hanchulak Walters, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine Hanchulak Walters, 78, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

She was born in Warren, the daughter of Agnes Kazimer and John Hanchulak.

A graduate of Warren St. Mary’s and Kent State University, she taught school in both Cleveland and Warren City Schools. She was recognized as a Trumbull County Outstanding Young Educator.

Elaine served as Executive Director of ARC of Ohio, N.E. Branch, formerly known as Mahoning County Council for Retarded Citizens. As Director of Aging, she was named Youngstown YWCA Woman of the Year and received the John Vitulo Award from MCBDD for her efforts on behalf of intellectually disabled children and adults. She was the founder of monthly bingo games for adults with intellectual disabilities and chaired the games for 20 years.

Her primary career was a dedicated wife and mother.

An avid reader, Elaine also enjoyed counted cross stitch, antiquing, shopping and hosting summer parties for her son and friends from The Purple Cat.

She will be missed by her son John; cousins and special friends, who were a wonderful part of her life.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 49 years, Robert Walters; brother, John Hanchulak and young daughter, Julie.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at her parish, Holy Family Catholic Church in Poland, at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020.

To honor Elaine’s memory, contributions may be made to The Purple Cat, 334 N Pearl St. Youngstown, OH 44506.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

