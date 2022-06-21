YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ela Elvines, 94, formerly of Youngstown, died Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Medical City Dallas Hospital, with her family by her side.

Ela was born January 1, 1928, in Joliet, Illinois, the daughter of Arthur and Sarah McSkimming Elvines.

She worked as the Manager in corporate payroll for GF Furniture Systems for 41 years until retiring in 1987.

Ela was a longtime member of Western Reserve United Methodist Church.

She was also a member of the Miriam Chapter #278, Mau-Mil Club, Order of Eastern Star past president, Flora MacDonald Auxiliary past president and Annie Lauder Lodge 177 Daughters of Scotia.

She was also a former piper in the Heather Highlanders.

Ela is survived by her nephew, Waid A. (Tina) Paine of Dallas, Texas; great-nephew, Alexander (Alexandria) Paine of Dallas, Texas; great-niece, Kelsey (Chase) Martin of Fate, Texas; great-great-nephew, Lachlan Martin and cousin, Edwin McSkimming, Jr. of Austintown.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Alice (John) Seifarth.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the Youngstown library or Easter Seals.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ela Elvines, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.