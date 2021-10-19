Eileen Volpini, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen Volpini passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Windsor House in Canfield.

She was born June 26, 1929, in Campbell.

Eileen was the daughter of the late Giovanni and Philomena Mariani D’Alesandro.

She graduated from Campbell High School at 15 years of age and had worked at Strouss upon graduating.

Later in life, Eileen worked at Poland Countryside Furniture and La-Z-Boy Furniture as a salesperson, until she retired in 2008.

She was a member of St. Charles Church and taught CCD. Eileen was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at VFW Post 8841.

She enjoyed crosswords, word puzzles and her favorite was the daily jumble from the newspaper. Her joy was decorating her clients’ homes as well as her own. A perfectionist at heart, she made the annual Thanksgiving meal a delight for her family who enjoyed her perfectly appointed table.

She married Anthony Volpini on November 28, 1946 and he died December 28, 2011.

Eileen leaves her son, Richard (Marisa) Volpini of Canfield; her daughter, Seralynn (Ted) Lewis of Raleigh, North Carolina; her brother, Ronald (Marisa) D’Alesandro of Canfield and five grandchildren, Grazia (Giancarlo) Ochoa, Paula (Lee) Rankin, Ailene Sorice, Anthony Volpini and Laura Volpini; she also leaves 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony; sisters, Florence Roncone and Edith Ranelli and three brothers, Eugene, Arthur and John D’Alesandro.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at St. Charles Church in Boardman, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley.

Arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Eileen Volpini, please visit our floral store.