Edward White, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Thomas White, 58, passed away Sunday evening, December 8, 2019, at his home.

He was born February 9, 1961, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late William O. and Rosemary (Ritzo) White.

Ed was head of maintenance for Waldon Management at Columbiana Manor.

He enjoyed going to the casino, playing darts and bowling. Ed had a great love for his pets over the years, especially his dog, Zippy and his cat, Bounce. He had a passion for working and was always willing to lend a hand to help others. His greatest love was for his nieces and nephews and treated them like his own.

Ed is survived by his five brothers, Bob (Debbie) White of Struthers, Jack (Carla) White of Austintown, Mike (Jill) White of North Lima, Bill (Aletia) White of Bridgeport and Don White; numerous nieces and nephews and his very dear friend, John Smrek of Poland.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Terry White and Jim White and a sister, Debbie (Mark) Renaud.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. Family and friends may call prior to services from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations in care of the funeral home to assist the family during this time.



