NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward R. Tabaka, 61, passed away after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. He passed away in the home he built, with his family by his side.

Ed was born September 12, 1960, in Youngstown, to the late Stephen J. and Frances Grusykowski Tabaka, Sr.

He was a longtime resident of New Middletown. He graduated from Springfield Local High School in 1979 and, shortly after, built his home from the bottom up, alongside his father and brothers.

Ed was a hardworking, handyman and took pride in his work. He started a roofing business with his cousin at age 17 and worked at Sheely’s Furniture & Appliance for 42 years.

He was a longtime member of St. Paul the Apostle Church and belonged to the Optimist Club of New Middletown.

Ed was a very giving and selfless man. He always thought of others right up to the end of his life, making sure his family and friends had what they needed. His family was his pride and joy. He enjoyed traveling, especially to tropical beach vacations throughout the years with his family.

Ed is survived by his wife, the former Francine Anzelmo of 29 years (together for 36 years total), whom he married November 13, 1993; his two daughters, Jaclyn (Stephen) Balluck and Jillian Tabaka; as well as his 6-week-old grandson, Klayton Edward Balluck, all of New Middletown. He also leaves his siblings, Robert (Libby) Tabaka, Patty (Bill) Dye, Stephen Tabaka, Jr., Kathy (Tom) Voytko, Rich (Stephanie) Tabaka, Michael Anzelmo, Paul Anzelmo, Ann-Marie (Bill) Chase and Joelle (Bill) Hatala; four nieces, seven nephews, seven great-nieces and five great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Stephen Tabaka, Sr. and mother, Frances Tabaka; mother-in-law, Kathleen Anzelmo and brother-in-law, Anthony Anzelmo.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel and from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at St. Paul the Apostle Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 19 at the church, with the Rev. Stephen Zeigler officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ed’s name to the Optimist Club of New Middletown, P.O. Box 153, New Middletown, OH 44442.

