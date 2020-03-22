Edward Lee Johnson , Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Lee Johnson, 46, died unexpectedly Friday, March 13, 2020.

Edward was born February 27, 1974, the son of Lee Edward and Betty Jean Adams Johnson.

Edward was a graduate of The Rayen High School and Gateway College and worked as a sheet metalist for National Heat Exchange.

Ed will be remembered for his intellect, math skills and love of geography, as well as his strong stature. He was an avid New England Patriots fan who loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his siblings, Jennifer Cromer, Jerome (Tara) Cromartie and Lee Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Edward and Betty Jean Johnson; a sister, Pam Wainwright and a brother, David Johnson.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Professional arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. This tribute may be viewed and condolences sent to www.higgins- reardon.com.

