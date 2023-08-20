BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Joseph VanCise, 74, peacefully passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Hospice House.

Edward was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on September 18, 1948.

Edward dedicated his career to General Motors, where he retired as a committeeman in 2000.

Outside of his professional life, Edward’s family meant the world to him. He was an exceptional grandfather who never missed an opportunity to support his grandson, Michael VanCise, Jr. at any event. The pride he felt in his grandson’s accomplishments was immeasurable. Family always came first for Edward and he cherished every moment spent together with his loved ones. One of Edward’s greatest joys in life was fishing for Walleye on the picturesque Lake Erie. Additionally, he found solace and a sense of freedom riding his motorcycle.

Edward actively participated in several organizations. He was a proud member of the Eagles, American Legion, Moose Club, as well as, the Salisbury Hunting Club in southern Ohio.

Edward is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, the former Sandra Wilson; his sons, Mike (Tina) VanCise of Berlin Center and Edward VanCise of Sebring; grandson, Michael VanCise, Jr.;

cousin, Jacquie Kushner and niece, Paula Gobel.

In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his brother, Paul VanCise.

Calling hours for Edward Joseph VanCise will be held at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, North Jackson Chapel, located at 439 S Salem-Warren Road, North Jackson, OH 44451 on Thursday, August 24, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. where a funeral service will follow.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 21 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.