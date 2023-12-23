BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Maloney Sr., 81, died Wednesday evening, December 20, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ed was born June 29, 1942, in Youngstown, the son of Thomas J. and Mary Agnes Holden Maloney.

He was a 1960 graduate of Ursuline High School.

After graduation, he served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Ranger. He then began his over 30-year career at Delphi Packard before retiring.

He was a member of St. Charles Church, the Mahoning Valley Gaelic Society, where he was named Gael of the year in 1992, and the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

He had served on the St. Patrick’s Day Parade committee since its inception in 1978. In 2011, he was awarded the William Ockerman Parade committee award for his many years of service and dedication.

Ed will always be known for his good nature and sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife, the former Kathleen McCarthy, whom he married July 13, 1968; his daughter, Kellie (Dave) Lawrence of Holly Springs, North Carolina; his sons, Edward (Jennifer) Maloney, Jr. and Kevin (Jennifer) Maloney, both of Boardman; his inherited son, John (Cindy) Toohey of Canfield; a sister, Margaret Handel of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Braeden, Ryleigh and Ethan Lawrence, Cameron, Justin and Allen (AJ) Maloney and inherited grandchildren, Cailan and Kiera Toohey.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Maloney.

Friends may call 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 26 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m Wednesday, December 27 at the funeral home.

