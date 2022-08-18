STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. “Boomer” Bokros, 93, died suddenly Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at home.

Edward was born May 22, 1929, in New Brighton, Pennyslvania, the son of Louis and Josephine Granchay Bokros.

He attended Struthers High School and worked as a cement finisher for Local 179 for 58 years until retiring.

Edward was also a veteran who served his country in the US Army and Merchant Marines.

He was a longtime active member of Christ Our Savior, St. Nicholas Church, where he served as an altar server and helped with the yearly church festival.

In his spare time, Edward enjoyed fishing, hunting and dancing. Most of all, he enjoyed the time he spent joking and laughing with his family.

The world lost a true legend and he certainly will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Edward is survived by his wife, the former Carmella Camerot, whom he married December 6, 1958; daughters, Linda Martin and Patricia Ahmer, both of Struthers; sons, Edward (Kay) Bokros, Jr. of Columbus and Joseph (Tina) Bokros of Poland; son-in-law, John Pellice of Struthers; nine grandchildren, Cassandra Martin, Jason (Danielle) Martin, Eric Ahmer, Ryan Ahmer, Angela Pellice, Lacy Wiseman, Holli McClarren, Joey Bokros, Jr. and Johnny Bokros and ten great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mariann Pellice; grandsons, Edward McDaniel and John Pellice and son-in-law, Greg Ahmer.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. celebrated by the Rev. Philip Rogers.

