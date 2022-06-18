YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward H. Price III, 75, of Youngstown, was called home to be with our Lord on Wednesday morning, June 15, 2022, at The Cleveland Clinic, surrounded by his loving family.

Edward was born February 1, 1947, in Youngstown, a son of Edward H., Jr. and Catherine L. Eddleblute Price.

He was a 1965 Boardman High School graduate and attended Youngstown University.

Edward was self-employed and owner of Price Enterprises, a general contracting business and dental equipment dealership/service business. He started by designing and constructing dental units that are still running today, more than 50 years later.

Edward was very active in community service. He had been a member of the Austintown Rotary, the Austintown Historical Society and the Austintown Community Council.

He had a passion and appreciation for architecture, history and Mill Creek Park, as well as fine craftsmanship, politics and tinkering with his cars (Jeeps, Corvettes and MGs). He leaves fond memories for his children of cruising with him down Route 224 on Friday nights to A&W, Jeep off-roading, visiting historical homes, traveling and working together in the family business.

His biggest passion by far was taking care of his family. He leaves Emilie, the love of his life of 52 years, whom he married February 11, 1970; five children, Edward H. IV of Boardman, Matthew (Michelle) of Cincinnati, B. Steven (Daniela) of North Jackson, Jane Price of Austintown and Carrie (Toby) Borcoman of Breinigsville, Pennsylvania; brother, Brad (Gretchen) Price of Poland; two sisters, Cathy Price of Canfield and Rebecca (Frank Piganelli) of Canfield; niece, Amanda (Keith) Cummings and eight grandchildren, Matthew Price, Gabriella, Olivia and Vincent Price, Emilie Price Kolenich, Blake, Liam and Greyson Borcoman.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his best friend, Larry Zinz.

A private service was held.

Arrangements were made by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

As Ed would always say, “Drive safely!”

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edward H Price III, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.