STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward James “Eddie” McDaniel, 39, died Saturday, January 22, 2022 at home.

Eddie was born July 18, 1982, in Youngstown, the son of Larry McDaniel and Patricia Bokros.

He was a 2000 graduate of Struthers High School and the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center.

Eddie was beloved by those around him. He was always the life of the party, wearing a giant smile on his face, bringing so much joy and laughter to all those around him. Those who knew him loved him dearly and will treasure the time spent with him. A lover of animals, he took pride in caring for his two beagles, Smokey and Boomer. Ed valued time spent with friends and family. Eddie loved sports and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. He will be dearly missed by all.

Eddie is survived by his mother, Patty Ahmer of Struthers; brothers, Eric Ahmer of Struthers and Ryan Ahmer of Boardman; maternal grandparents, Ed and Carmella Bokros and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father and paternal grandparents, Larry and Donna McDaniel.

Family and friends may call Friday, January 28 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.



A television tribute will air Thursday, January 27 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.