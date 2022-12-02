POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Edward “Eddie” J. Edgerton, 79, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022.

Eddie was born December 4, 1942, in Youngstown, a son of Chester J. and Edith K. Ellgas Edgerton, and was a lifelong resident of the Youngstown area. He was the oldest individual with Down Syndrome in Mahoning County.

His parents were two of the founding members of a council to establish educational programs for the developmentally disabled in Mahoning County. Eddie was part of the first class for developmentally disabled students at Adams School. He also attended the Leonard Kirtz School, Bev Road and Rayen Avenue Workshops and the retirement programs at Leonard Kirtz School, the Centre at Javit Court and most recently No Limits Alternative Center.

Ed loved music, especially rock and roll, and enjoyed playing his own instruments. He was interested in the weather (thunderstorms in particular) and could spend many hours looking at a variety of magazines. Ed had a gentle spirit and shared much love and joy with his family and friends.

Eddie is survived by several cousins, eight nieces and nephews, nine great-nieces and nephews, four great-great-nieces and nephews and his foster caregiver, Jackie Kiamanesh, with whom he made his home.

In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by brothers, Paul Edgerton and Howard Edgerton; two sisters, Martha Forney and Mary Pesut; and a niece, Sarah Edgerton.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Poland Chapel. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Family Church.

The family would like to thank Jackie Kiamanesh for her special care of Ed over the past five years. The family would also like to thank the staff of Sanctuary Hospice for their excellent care the past four months.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest making a donation in Ed’s memory to No Limits. No Limits is currently raising funds to build a recreational swimming pool for the enjoyment and physical wellbeing of the individuals it serves with developmental disabilities.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 4, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.