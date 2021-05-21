Edward E. Scott, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward E. Scott, 70, died peacefully Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at home from diabetes and congestive heart failure.



Edward was born February 27, 1951, in Rochester, Pennsylvania, the son of Eugene and Sarah (Shouse) Scott.

He was a graduate of Simi Valley High School in California and worked on the assembly line at General Motors for 40 years until retiring in 2013. He had an incredible work ethic.

He loved to work on cars, he kept an immaculate house and he was passionate about gardening and landscaping.



Edward is survived by his sister, Elsie (Scott) Houck and husband, Hudson Houck of Indian Wells, California; sister, Pauline (Scott) Loyd and husband, Rick Loyd of Montgomery, Texas; sister, Nancy (Scott) Burch of Safety Harbor, Florida; brother, Eugene Scott and wife, Kay Scott of Rancho Mirage, CA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; along with his brother, Paul Scott and sister, Charlotte Scott.



Per Edward’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.



Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

