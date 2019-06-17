Edward Conroy Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 12:00 Noon, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, for Edward “Eddie” Conroy, 78, who passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019.

Eddie was born in Youngstown, on June 21, 1940, a son of Peter and Dorothy (Popowich) Conroy.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the U.S.S. Proteus. He received a citation for exceptionally meritorious service. The U.S.S. Proteus was the first submarine tender ever assigned the mission of supporting a squadron of submarines propelled by nuclear power and equipped to fire Polaris ballistic missiles.

Eddie was an avid supporter of Austintown Fitch athletics, both as a fan; as well as, a volunteer for track and field and Special Olympic events. For many years he actively volunteered at Austintown Reads, a local youth reading program. In his leisure time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and rescuing stray dogs.

Eddie worked as a sheet metal worker for AA Samuels and Roth Brothers and was a member of Sheet Metal Local Union No. 33 for over 50 years.

He is survived by a daughter, Jennifer (Michael) Uhlar of Seattle; four grandchildren, Jason Balash, Matthew, Cassandra and Eric Uhlar and sister, Judy (Ken) Hazard of Brecksville.

Eddie was preceded in death by his wife, Jane (Smith) Conroy, whom he married in 1965 and his daughter, Amy Chester.

Friends may call on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Edward Conroy’s name to the Austintown Fitch Athletic Boosters Club.