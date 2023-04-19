YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Bokros, Jr., 62, died peacefully Saturday, April 15, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, after a brief illness.

Edward was born April 26, 1960, in Youngstown, the son of Edward and Carmella Camerot Bokros.

He worked as a cement finisher alongside his father and an all-around handyman.

Ed moved to Columbus 35 years ago, when he became a sub-contractor painter. It was then when he found the love of his life, Kay.

In his spare time, he enjoyed riding his motorcycles, watching the Dallas Cowboys, fishing and praying and spending time with the Lord and his family. His family was most important to him.

Edward is survived by his wife, the former Kay Davis, with whom he shared 24 years of marriage; two daughters, Holli L. and Lacey M. McCalrren; two sisters, Linda Martin and Patricia Ahmer, both of Struthers; brother, Joseph (Tina) Bokros of Poland; grandchildren, Shane, Dylan, Austin, Tinsey, Trinity, Aubriah and Scarlett; brother-in-law, John Pellice of Struthers; his dear friend, Scott Reynolds and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mariann Pellice; nephews, Edward McDaniel and John Pellice, Jr. and brother-in-law, Greg Ahmer.

Family and friends may call 3:00 – 4:30 p.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel and are invited to stay for a memorial service immediately following.

