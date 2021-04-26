Edward A. Osipchak, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward A. Osipchak, 90, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021.

He was born February 3, 1931, in Youngstown, a son of John and Ann Sherbak Osipchak.

Edward was a 1949 graduate of Chaney High School and served in the United States Army. He received his bachelor’s degree in engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and worked as a mechanical engineer for Westinghouse Electric and several other companies throughout his career. He enjoyed golfing and World War II history but his greatest joy was spending time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Dutko Osipchak, whom he married August 26, 1978; two children, Mark (Sheila) Edwards and Judy (Mark) Barber of Florida; two stepchildren, Darren (Maria) Hayes of Poland and Denise (Jeff) Joseph of Canfield; a sister, Irene Kiraly of Youngstown and five grandchildren, Katrina and Tyler Hayes and Jeffrey, Nicole and Alexa Joseph.

In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by four sisters, Ann Beaumier, Mary Chick, Elizabeth Schulze and Helen Bura and two brothers, John and Raymond Osipchak.

Privates services were held.

Arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edward, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 27 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.