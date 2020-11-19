Edra M. Cathcart, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edra M. Cathcart, 85, died peacefully Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Hospice House surrounded by her family.



Edra was born July 5, 1935, in New Millport, Pensylvania, the daughter of Thomas and Alice (Snyer) Irwin.



Edra came to the area in 1957 and worked at Mahoning National Bank as a teller for 17 years, retiring in 1996.



She was a member of Western Reserve United Methodist Church in Canfield.

Edra also was a member of American Business Women Association, the Mooseclub of Curwensville, Pennsylvania and the American Legion Post 301.



Her husband, Charles H. Cathcart, whom she married November 10, 1954, died November 4, 1993.



Edra is survived by her daughter, Barbara Wood of Youngstown; son, Charles H. (Michelle) Cathcart III of Youngstown; sister, Violet Martin of Florida; two grandchildren, Sophia Cathcart and Chrysi Devlin and three great-grandchildren, Chloe Davis, Knoah Davis and Killian Roddy.



She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Millicent Irwin and brother, Hershel Irwin.



Family and friends may call Saturday, November 21 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel from Noon – 1:00 p.m.



She will be laid to rest at the Mt. Zion Church Cemetery in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edra M. Cathcart, please visit our floral store.