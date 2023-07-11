YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edna “Billie” Cadman, 96, of Youngstown, died Thursday evening, July 6, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Edna was born March 10, 1927, in Sylvania, a daughter of the late Troy and Hulda Cline Clarkson.

She had worked for Lustig’s Shoe Store and was a meat wrapper for Valu King.

Edna married Albert Cadman on April 16, 1946 and he died May 21, 1998.

Edna leaves her children, Kathy Stoops of Columbus, Albert Cadman, with whom she made her home, Linda (Richard Fawcett) Cadman-Fawcett of Florida and Debbie Covino, with whom she made her home; four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by five sisters and one brother.

Arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

