CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edith passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on October 20, 1949, in Calcutta, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Myrtle (Seevers) Palmer.

Edith was a 1967 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 54 years, Randy Clark, whom she married on October 7, 1967; daughter, Bonnie (Ryan) Powell of Canfield; son, Kevin (Jessica) Clark of Loveland, Colorado and granddaughter, Allison Powell. Edith will be missed by her sisters, Audra Worley, Alice Lang, Marilyn Rodenhausen and Harriet Chandler, as well as her brother, Jim Palmer.

In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by siblings, Donna Paynter and John Palmer.

Edith was a member of New Road Church in Austintown where she could be found every Sunday and any day something was needed. She taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and helped to decorate for every holiday. She lived her faith everyday and was a true example of a Christian.

Her life was centered on helping others and loving her family. Edith was an outgoing person and could strike up a conversation with anyone. Every year, Edith volunteered in the arts and crafts building at the Canfield Fair, where she shared her love of sewing with others. She spent her free time gardening, sewing, cooking and spending time with her family.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A funeral service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022 at New Road Church in Austintown, 5530 New Road. Family and friends may call Thursday from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. before services at the church.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edith Clark, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.