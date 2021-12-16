YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl D. Burnside III, 78, passed away Wednesday morning, December 15, 2021, at Austintown Healthcare Center.

He was born March 18, 1943, in Rockford, Illinois, a son of the late Earl and Rita Burke Burnside II.

Earl graduated from Chaney High School.

He was employed by Amoco as a mechanic and then became owner of Squeakies Restaurant.

Earl enjoyed fishing and golfing and was an avid Steelers fan.

Earl is survived by his wife, Susan (Russo) Burnside, whom he married October 25, 1963; four daughters, Cindi (Thomas Marshall) Miller of Youngstown, Kelli Mirich of Wilmington, North Carolina, Becky Bowles of Austintown and Jami (Lawrence Williams) Russo of Youngstown; son, Craig Burnside of Youngstown; brother, Bill Burnside of Youngstown; 19 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Sally Burnside.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 17, 2021 and 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 18 at the funeral home

