Dr. Sudershan Garg, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Dr. Sudershan Garg, 81, a prominent hematologist and oncologist in the Mahoning Valley area, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, Monday, April 20, 2020.

Dr. Garg, a remarkable man of immense character and a heart of gold, dedicated his life to his family, friends, the wider Youngstown community and to his countless patients, all of whom benefited greatly from his kindness, wisdom, generosity and spirituality.

Dr. Garg, born April 5, 1939, was the second eldest of five children to Des Raj and Bhagwanti Gupta, a modest family in Punjab, India.

After graduating top of his class with several awards and honors, he went on to earn his doctorate in medicine in 1965 from the Institute for Postgraduate Medicine and Research in Chandigarh, India, completing a five-year medical degree within two-and-a-half years.

Dr. Garg emigrated to the United States in 1967, completing his fellowship in hematology at the VA Hospital in Boston and later in oncology at the New York University School of Medicine. He subsequently served as Assistant Professor of Medicine at Hahnemann Hospital in Philadelphia in 1973 and 1974. Dr. Garg moved to Youngstown in 1975 to take up the position of Director of Hematology and Oncology at St. Elizabeth Hospital, and later served as President and Founder of the Blood and Cancer Center from 1984 to 2019, and clinical professor of medicine at Northeast Ohio School of Medicine in Rootstown.

Dr. Garg was a nationally renowned leader in the field of hematology and oncology. Throughout his career, he published several articles in leading American medical journals and books, and was the subject of numerous newspaper, television and radio interviews. He served on the board of the American Cancer Society for many years and was the recipient of The Man of the Year award. He also founded and chaired the Annual Cancer Symposium for 35 years and subsequently received the Distinguished Physician of the Year award in 2006 from the Mahoning County Medical Society.

Outside of medicine, Dr. Garg played an immense role in the Youngstown community. As a pioneer within the Indian immigrant community, Dr. Garg helped form the India Association of Greater Youngstown, a large community organization which he led for several years. A strong believer in education, Dr. Garg served as a mentor and role model to many young people of all backgrounds and faiths.

In 2005, Ohio Gov. Bob Taft selected Dr. Garg to fill a vacancy on the Youngstown State University Board of Trustees, a position he was reappointed to for a full nine-year term in 2006, during which time he also led the board as chairman for three years.

Dr. Garg is survived by his wife of 44 years, Saroj; his eldest daughter, Anu Bhatt; her husband, Akeek; their sons, Keshav and Aarav; youngest daughter, Monica Shukla; her husband, Piyush and their two sons, Aditya and Avinash.

The family has requested that any memorial tributes for Dr. Garg be made in his name in the form of donations to the Youngstown State University Foundation, 655 Wick Ave., Youngstown, OH 44502.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sudershan Garg, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 24, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.