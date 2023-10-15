WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beloved Dr. Siva Prasad Kurup, 86, passed away peacefully Friday, September 29, 2023.

Siva, referred to by his immediate family as Aniyan (little brother), was born August 15, 1937, in Ernakulam, Kerala, India, the middle child and cherished only son of his late parents, P. Vasudeva and A. Subhadra Kurup.

He was raised in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, India, where he spent his days eating the world’s best mangoes from their home garden; playing with his Alsatians, Lucy and Duke; mastering the games of tennis, badminton and every sport he tried, honing his inimitable wit and sense of humor, playing the harmonica, painting, memorizing and reciting classical Indian poetry and reading the complete works of Shakespeare, Conan Doyle and Bram Stoker.

After completing studies at Bareilly College, Siva proceeded to medical school at Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College in Kanpur, India, and graduated in 1963.

The newly minted Dr. Siva P. Kurup emigrated to England in 1964, where he was a resident at Lancaster Moor Hospital.

Continuing life’s adventure, he decided to plant his roots in the United States, becoming an intern in both medicine and surgery at Elizabeth General Medical Center in New Jersey from 1966 – 1967 and then practicing in Norwich, Connecticut, at William W. Backus Hospital from 1968 – 1970.

He completed a residency and fellowship in psychiatry and psychosomatic medicine at Temple University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from 1970 to 1973, where he trained under the psychiatrist Dr. Joseph Wolpe, world-renowned for developing systematic desensitization and advancing behavior therapy, which Siva would practice for the next half century. He was board certified in both Pennsylvania and Ohio in psychiatry and neurology. He practiced in Elkins, West Virginia and Erie, Pennsylvania, before moving to Warren and starting his private practice in 1977.

Delivering engaging professional lectures and expert radio and TV interviews on psychiatry, he devoted close to 50 years of his life to mental health treatment, education and advocacy. Patients adored him and often would continue to see him, even after they had moved out of the area, even out of the country.

As a physician, he believed in prevention, saying it was often too late if it was time for medical intervention. His favorite thing to say was eating right, exercising and getting good sleep were the three pillars of good health and would fix anything.

Siva held various professional positions and received many honors in the medical community over the years, including as a member of Trumbull Memorial Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital staff; clinical director of the TMH Geropsychiatric Unit, member and president (2000) of Trumbull County Medical Society, TMH chief of credentialing, psychiatric consultant and supervisor at Family Service Association Warren, member and president of Trumbull County Educational Society, member and multitournament tennis champion of Trumbull Sports Medicine Club and many other social and professional societies. He was honored as a distinguished life fellow of the American Psychiatric Association.

He had the warmest smile and the kindest eyes that fit perfectly with his easy charm. He had no equal in terms of thoughtfulness, patience and integrity. He lived his life with decency, sincerity, empathy and unconditional loving kindness. He spoke slowly, deliberately and with purpose — always in the service of truth.

Siva enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his devoted wife, and at the end, selfless caregiver, Usha and family; traveling by sea, land and air, listening to oldie Bollywood songs, the Beatles, Persian Ghazals, Dean Martin, Tom Jones and Elvis, playing tennis weekly; perfecting the art of joke telling; winning the “Best Stand-Up Comedy Award” on a recent cruise of over 3,000; discussing astrophysics and fine art, watching James Bond, Pink Panther and Western movies, entertaining his family and community of friends in Warren and around the world and was always lending an ear to all who knew him to offer support and love well into his 80s.

Ironically, with his gentle manner and quiet strength, he is the one person who would have been able to see his family through this devastating time. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness and empathy, patience and tolerance, integrity and love.

There is a hole in his family’s hearts. It is in the shape of Siva Prasad Kurup. While the world is now diminished, the loss is God’s gain. The family does take solace in their belief that their souls are eternally connected and they shall all meet again.

Om Shanti.

Siva is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 53 years, Usha Vellodi Kurup, whose Thangam (pure, precious, elemental gold) was her life; and his one daughter, the apple of his eye, Seema (Kurt Neumann) Kurup, whose Achan (father) was the sun, the moon, the stars and all to her; his younger sister, Suvarna Kurup; his brother-in-law and sister-law, Dilip and Amritha Vellodi and his many nieces, nephews and their families.

He was preceded in death by his cherished parents; loving parents-in-law; and beloved older sister, Dr. Shanta Kurup, pediatrician and professor.

Private services were held at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations, in the name of Siva P. Kurup M.D., to the American Heart Association, the American Kidney Fund and American Cancer Society.

