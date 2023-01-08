POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Marc S. Ucchino, 69, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Marc was born February 17, 1953, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, the son of Dominic M. and Philomena “Mamie” Wallace Ucchino.

He grew up in Middlefield, where he was a graduate of Cardinal High School. Marc earned his bachelor’s degree from Kent State University and his master’s degree from The Ohio State University. He went on to earn his medical degree from Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1984.

Marc began his 36-year medical career at Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital before transitioning his private practice to Columbiana, where he dedicated his life to serving the community and multiple generations of families as patients. Medicine was Marc’s true passion. Each individual was so much more than just a patient to him and he took great pride in caring for each and every person he encountered. During his time in practice, Marc served as vice chief of staff and chief of staff at Salem Regional Medical Center. He especially enjoyed his time teaching future physicians as an assistant clinical professor through OUCOM, where he was honored with the title of Outstanding Family Physician.

In his time away from the office, Marc could be found on the golf course with his friends for Wednesday golf league at Mill Creek Park, playing Bocce or in his chair enthusiastically supporting his beloved Buckeyes and Browns. Marc loved the ocean. Sitting in a beach chair next to his wife with an ice-cold drink in his hand was his happy place. He knew everything that was never needed to be known about birds and could fix anything that was broken. For those lucky enough to know Marc, a greeting always started with a bear hug and a whiskery kiss on the cheek. His life’s motto was “Just do the right thing,” which he always chose to do.

More than anything in this world, though, he most loved spending time with his family. Marc would tell anyone that his biggest blessings in life were his favorite person, Barb, his wife of 38 years, his five children and their spouses and being “Papa” to his eight grandchildren. “Papa” cherished having all of his kids and grandkids together, no matter how much chaos ensued.

Marc is survived by his wife, the former Barbara Garczewski, whom he married March 24, 1984; son, Matthew (Alicia) Ucchino of Stow; daughters, Dr. Mallory Ucchino (Dr. Chad Cochran) of Boardman, Morgan (Pat) Kelley of Boardman, Macy (Jimmy) Deter of Columbus and Margo (JT) Durbin of Munroe Falls; sister, Helene King of Winston-Salem, North Carolina and eight grandchildren, Marco and Nora Ucchino, Jack, Maeve, and Patrick Kelley, Mia Deter, and Stella and Dominic Durbin.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael Ucchino.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

Prayers will begin at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Holy Family School or Hospice of the Valley.

