POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. J. Ronald Mikolich, 72, died peacefully at home, Thursday, April 7, 2022 surrounded by his family.

Ronald was born December 9, 1949, in Youngstown, the son of Galas and Anne Suhey Mikolich.

He was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and received his undergraduate degree from John Hopkins University. He graduated from The Ohio State University College of Medicine with honors and completed his Cardiology fellowship at Emory University.

He has served as a physician since 1974. His many roles included the Directory of Cardiology at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and the Chief of Cardiology Section at NEOMED. He was passionate about teaching the art of Medicine throughout his career. At the same time, he was prized as Husband, Father and more importantly, Grandfather.



Ronald is survived by his wife, Dr. Lynn (Gasser) Mikolich; daughter, Marissa (Andrew) Mickley of Canfield; son, Brandon (Kara) Mikolich of Poland and four grandchildren, Madilynn, Michael, Galas and Ava.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call Sunday from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Rd. Poland, OH 44514.

Prayers will begin Monday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley, 945 Boardman-Canfield Rd. Unit 12 Youngstown, OH 44512, to Holy

Family Church, 2729 Center Rd. Poland, OH 44514 or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dr. J. Ronald, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.