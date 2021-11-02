Dr. Daniel Rocco D’Amato, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Dr. Daniel Rocco D’Amato, O.D., 93, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Daniel was born August 17, 1928, on 12th Street in Campbell to the late Donato Daniel and Maria Coletta D’Amato.

Dr. D’Amato graduated from and was class president for the Class of 1946 at the Campbell Memorial High School.

He later attended Miami of Ohio University and went on to graduate from The Ohio State University School of Optometry in 1953. That same year he joined his brother, Henry, in private practice in Campbell and eventually took over the practice. He worked as a doctor of optometry for 47 years and loved every minute of it, retiring at the age of 72, albeit reluctantly.

Dr. D’Amato was a practitioner of true dedication and skill. If a patient had an emergency in the night, he would open his home or practice. He was known to use the barter system when patients could not afford care. He had a heart of gold and could never turn down anyone in need.

Daniel and the former Marlene Pezzulo were married November 22, 1985. He would often say his proudest accomplishment was his lovely family.

He was a sports enthusiast and loved to cheer on The Ohio State Buckeyes. He enjoyed table tennis, bowling and traveling. Above all, Daniel will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, devoted father and caring grandfather.

Daniel is survived by his daughter, Danielle D’Amato (Samuel Craig) of Poland; son, Daniel D’Amato of Poland; grandson Daniel D’Amato of Poland; and also by Buddy, his faithful furry companion, who was always curled up in his lap.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene D’Amato; sister, Mary Marzano; and brothers, Dr. Henry D’Amato, O.D, Dr. Fredric D’Amato, M.D. and Dr. Nicholas A. D’Amato.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. Prayers will begin at 10:15 a.m. Friday, November 5, 2021, at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Daniel Rocco D’Amato, please visit our floral store.