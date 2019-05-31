Dr. Benedict “Dick” DunLany Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, for Dr. Benedict “Dick” DunLany, 78, who died Tuesday morning, May 28, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by his family.

Dick was born April 4, 1941, in Washington, D.C., the son of Daniel and Bernadette (Hierholz) DunLany.

He was a graduate of Iona Prep High School in New York and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a degree in engineering. He later graduated from The Ohio State University College of Dentistry.

Dick began his career as an engineer at U.S. Steel. He later open his own dental practice in North Jackson and served the community until his retirement.

Dick was also a veteran of the U.S. Army.

In his spare time, Dick enjoyed solving crossword puzzles.

He is survived by his wife, the former Judy Kupec, whom he married June 16, 1967; two sons, Joseph (Jeanette) DunLany of Boardman and Dan DunLany of Youngstown; sister Danielle (Dan) Langford of Connecticut and four grandchildren, Aaron, Matthew, Ethan and Rachel DunLany.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call Friday, May 28, 2019 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.