YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas James Levar, 69, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



He was born October 4, 1952, in Cleveland, the son of Louis and Natalie (Kolmorgen) Levar.



Douglas was a graduate of Orange High School and worked at Save-A-Lot.

In his spare time he enjoyed spending time outdoors, whether it was gardening or feeding the birds. He also liked different types of cuckoo and chime clocks and candles.



Douglas is survived by his wife, Susan Levar, whom he married August 8, 1987; his mother, Natalie Levar of Chagrin Falls; daughter, Kristy (Jeff) Braun of Olmsted Township; son, Anthony Levar of Youngstown; sister, Denise (Merle) Wegner and two grandchildren, Natalie Braun and Harper Fisher.



Douglas was also preceded in death by his father, Louis Levar.



Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Lifebanc.

