POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas C. Steince Jr., 81, passed away suddenly Saturday, October 9, 2021 at his cottage in Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania.



He was born February 28, 1940 in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of the late Douglas C. and Louise Steince Sr.



Douglas graduated from Charles Brush High School in South Euclid and received a degree from Bowling Green University.

He served his country in the United States Army, where he was stationed in Korea.

Douglas was a retired executive for Aon Insurance.



Doug enjoyed many relaxing summers at his cottage in Conneaut Lake, beginning in his early childhood and throughout his lifetime. He enjoyed boating, family time, whipping up a barbeque on the grill or catching the lake breeze on his front porch with his dog, Angel. On a summer weekend you would find him cruising around Conneaut Lake Park on his “Dougstr” golf cart, socializing with his neighbors and lake friends. Many would consider Doug a Conneaut Lake Legend. His family is looking forward to continuing the tradition of visiting and sharing his love of the lake. Doug was also an amateur radio enthusiast with call sign W8EPC, and enjoyed connecting with other ham radio operators around the world.



His wife, Jeannette (Smolko) Steince, whom he married November 22, 1967, passed away November 6, 2014. They shared a beautiful and loving marriage of 47 years and raised their family in Poland, Ohio.



Douglas is survived by his two daughters, Emily (Mike) Mahoney of Westlake, Ohio and Julie (Owen) Spaite of Medina, Ohio and five grandchildren, Logan (12), Marina (9), Andrew (8), Ella (7) and Noah (4).



He was also preceded in death by his brother, Donald Steince.



Family and friends may call Friday, October 15, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

Prayers will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee, a 501 (c) 3 organization with a mission to revitalize the Conneaut Lake region.

